KUSA — The oldest fair in Colorado will be back for its 148th season next week.

The Boulder County Fair is a non-profit that has been operating at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont since 1869.

The ten-day event, running from Aug. 3 - 12, includes everything from rodeos to nightly concerts to a carnival and more.

Below we have some of the highlights to help plan your visit.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Boulder County Fair.

Free Attractions & Events

FAA Petting Barn

Open Aug. 4 through the end of the fair, the barn will have sheep, goats, cows, rabbits and chickens that visitors can meet.

Exhibit Building

Open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day of the fair, the exhibit building will have a rotating schedule of daily entertainment and demonstrations on topics like gardening, cheese making and beekeeping.

Ninja Warrior Nation

On Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. visitors to the fair can test their skills on a Ninja-style obstacle course.

Canine Stars

The stunt dog show features a variety of breeds of dogs, all rescued or adopted from shelters. The show is free and runs at various times throughout the fair.

Livestock Shows

A highlight of the event, the Boulder County Fair hosts a variety of the 4-H and FFA Livestock shows as well as the open Highland Cattle show on Aug. 10 and the Bucket Calf show on Aug. 11.

Firefighter Combat Challenge

On Aug. 3 and 4, the fair will be hosting its second Firefighter Combat Challenge. Teams of firefighters will compete in different challenges (i.e. dragging fire hoses, climbing towers, etc.) as a salute to first responders.

Boulder County Parade

The annual parade takes place on Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in downtown Longmont. It is sponsored by the Kiwanis club. There's also a pancake breakfast available before the parade starts.

Concert Series

A variety of local bands will be performing free concerts in the Fair Garden throughout the festival. For a full schedule click here: https://bit.ly/2LPj1BZ.

4-H Product Sale

During the fair, 4-H members will be selling goats milk products, baked goods, eggs and, fiber products more. The sale is located in the Fair Garden.

Ticketed Events

Carnival

The Boulder County Fair carnival has a variety of rides for kids and adults. Each day, you can purchase a wristband for $30 for unlimited rides.

BMX Moto Throw Down

Taking place on Aug. 3, the Yellow Designs Stunt Team will be performing a live-action, bicycle-stunt show at the fair. Tickets are $5 - $10.

Craft Distillery Festival

Featuring tastings from 30 craft distilleries in Colorado as well as a couple seminars, the Craft Distillery Festival will take place in the Picnic Area of the Boulder County Fair on Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include the tastings.

(Charreada) Mexican Rodeo

The Charreada will feature bull riders, bronco riders, dancing horses, performances of the Escaramuza, Paso de la muerte and more. Tickets for the Aug. 4 event are $5 - $10.

Goat Yoga

On Aug. 5 and 12 fair attendees can join a morning Goat Yoga session from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Tickets are $20 and participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and water.

Farm-to-Table Dinner

On Aug. 6, the Boulder County Fair will be hosting a buffet-style farm-to-table dinner by Executive Chef Sean Gafner, Co-Owner of Roost and Jefe's. The dinner is $79 and includes Hors D'oeuvres, salad, dinner, dessert, cocktails and wine.

Rodeo Events

Throughout the fair, there are rodeo events including Ballet on Horseback, Mutton Bustin, the Pro Bulls Tour and more. Tickets for the events are $5 - $15.

Drone Racing

On Aug. 11, you can experience the relatively new sport of drone racing. First Person View drones will be racing around a brightly lit course in the Indoor Arena from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are $5.

The Boulder County Fair runs Aug. 3 - 12, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont. Admission and parking are free.

Learn more: https://www.bouldercountyfair.org/

© 2018 KUSA-TV