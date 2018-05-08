If you're a foodie or aspiring to be one, you can taste delicious bites from some of Denver's top chefs all for a good cause.

It's the Fifth Annual Chef's Challenge, benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at the Children's Museum of Denver Thursday, August 9 at 5:30 pm.

Fifteen chefs from the Front Range will prepare savory and sweet dishes for folks to sample and judge. It's a battle for the best dish as attendees will vote for their favorite! There will be a silent and live auction too.

Our own Danielle Grant will be the emcee for the night, along with celebrity 9NEWS judges Kristen Aguirre, Jordan Chavez and Eddie Randle.

Tickets are still available at this link.

