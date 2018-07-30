The Adams County Fair is planning a fun day just for kids with free activities, discounted ride passes and special entertainment.

9NEWS Kid's Day at the Adams County Fair is Friday, Aug. 3.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Adams County Fair.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, carnival wristbands that are usually priced between $20 and $30 will be on sale for only $15, if bought before 3 p.m. They are valid until 4 p.m.

The fair will also have a free Kids' Zone with activities like laser tag, kayaks, an inflatable slide, a zipline, magic shows and a ropes course.

Three Colorado mascots - Bernie from the Avalanche, Dinger from the Rockies and Slapshot from the Eagles - will also be making appearances to entertain and take pictures with children.

The Adams County Fair takes place at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton. It runs from Wednesday, Aug. 1 until Sunday, Aug. 5.

Admission to the fair is free. Learn more: http://adamscountyfair.com/.

© 2018 KUSA-TV