Next week, more than 8,000 Starbucks locations will close for the afternoon.

The coffee giant's website says the closing is to "conduct racial-bias education geared toward preventing discrimination in our stores."

This comes after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks last month on trespassing charges. They were waiting for a third person to join them for a business meeting, but still ordered to leave the store.

The incident created a media firestorm about racial profiling, and started a national conversation on implicit racial bias.

On Friday, May 25, 9NEWS will host a roundtable on implicit bias in Colorado. The event is closed to the public, but will be live streamed via Facebook at 11:30 a.m. MT. If you have any questions or points you'd like to bring up in advance, shoot us an email here.

You can also join the conversation, and pose questions to the panel during the event on our Facebook page.

The list of participants is below.

Nick Metz - Chief of Police, City of Aurora Police Department

- Chief of Police, City of Aurora Police Department Carla Havard - Sergeant, Denver Police Department

- Sergeant, Denver Police Department Lisa Calderón – Co-Chair Colorado Latino Forum Denver

– Co-Chair Colorado Latino Forum Denver Qusair Mohamedbhai - Employment Discrimination & Civil Rights Attorney

Employment Discrimination & Civil Rights Attorney Whitney Traylor - Attorney, Legal Analyst and MSU Denver Professor

- Attorney, Legal Analyst and MSU Denver Professor Carolyn Taylor - Program Manager, Office of Diversity and Inclusion at University of Denver

© 2018 KUSA