If you've ever wanted to jam to a live version of "All Star" while eating some local Colorado foods, 9NEWS has some good news for you.

A Taste of Colorado is celebrating its 35th anniversary with the usual food, drink and revelry. The musical performers for Colorado’s signature Labor Day weekend event includes headliners REO Speedwagon, LeAnn Rimes and Smash Mouth.

We're hoping this time Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth vocalist, has a better time than when he was in Fort Collins a few years back.

Here's a look at the daily headliners:

Saturday, Sept. 1

REO Speedwagon

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Firefall

Sunday, Sept. 2

LeAnn Rimes

David Nail

Mitchell Tenpenny

Monday, Sept. 3

Smash Mouth

Sugar Ray

Everclear

Soul Asylum

Admission is free for the entire weekend, but people can purchase VIP wristbands for drinks and a closer view of the stage.

Denver’s ultimate music weekend attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually and takes place in Denver’s Downtown Civic Center Park.

The main stage is the highlight of the festival and features top-tier national artists each day.

Three additional entertainment stages will showcase regional artists, children’s entertainment, and diverse emerging artists.

At the festival, attendees will also experience a variety food options, and marketplace vendors.

9NEWS is a sponsor of this year's event, as it has been in year's past.

