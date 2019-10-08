EDGEWATER, Colo. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night at Sheridan Boulevard and West 20th Avenue, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

The collision happened about 11 p.m. Friday on the west side of Sloan's Lake. The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling south on Sheridan and had the green light at West 20th Avenue when the pedestrian, a 43-year-old Denver man, crossed out in front, police said.

Edgewater officers pulled up on the accident and found a man lying in the street with a head wound, according to a release.

Officers and bystanders administered first aid and CPR until the Denver Fire Department arrived and transported the man to Denver Health, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

The pedestrian's name won't be released until his family has been notified.

Anyone who might have witnessed the collision or has video or photos of the incident is asked to call Edgewater police at 303-235-0500 and ask for the investigations unit.