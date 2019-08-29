BROOMFIELD, Colorado — A plane landed off the runway at Rocky Mountain Regional Airport and then ended up on a road.

North Metro Fire Rescue said the pilot was the sole occupant in the Cessna 172.

The pilot was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Sara Farris with North Metro Fire.

North Metro Fire Rescue

The plane slammed into a guardrail on West 120th Avenue just south of Colorado 128 (Interlocken Loop).

Officials have closed West 120th.

The NTSB will be handling the investigation.

