DENVER, Colorado — Denver police are investigating a death in the Speer neighborhood.

Police tweeted that the death investigation is active and ongoing.

The investigation is happening on S. Pennsylvania St. between E. Ellsworth Ave and E. Bayaud Ave.

According to 9News photojournalist Nico Goda, S. Pennsylvania St. is closed between Ellsworth and Bayaud.

Police have not said what led to the person's death.