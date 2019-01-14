DENVER — After an earlier report of a victim with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Montbello on Monday, the Denver Police Department has said they don't believe anyone was shot. Two people, however, were taken to area hospitals with injuries from a physical altercation.

Shots were fired during the argument, police said. No one was hit, however. There is no word at this time if that means the suspect is one of the two involved in the fight or if there's an outstanding suspect. DPD continues to investigate and will update as they learn more.

According to a tweet from the department, a call of shots fired was reported in the area of North Wheeling Street and East 51st Avenue in the Montbello neighborhood. Wheeling Street is closed in both directions between 51st Avenue and Victor Way.

