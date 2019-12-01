LAYTON, Utah — A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after she attempted to do the “Bird Box Challenge” while driving.

On Monday, she decided to cover her eyes while driving and eventually crashed into another vehicle, according to the Layton police.

“Bird Box Challenge while driving…predictable result,” the department wrote on their Twitter page.

Thankfully, no one else was injured.

The Bird Box Challenge quickly swept the internet after the Netflix movie’s debut in December.

In the movie, a mother is forced to guide her children to safety in a post-apocalyptic world. There’s only one problem: if they see the evil that chases them, they will die. Movie viewers started copying the actor’s actions in the film by blindfolding themselves and completing certain task in a viral challenge.

While some harmless videos show people putting on makeup or walking down the street, others have caused the streaming service to issue a warning: do not hurt yourself for the sake of the challenge.

Last week, Netflix announced that the movie had been streamed on over 45 million accounts, a statistic the company rarely releases.