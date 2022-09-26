9NEWS to host unprecedented 7 political debates in October

Throughout the month, candidates will face off in televised debates in five statewide election races and the two most competitive congressional races of 2022.

COLORADO, USA — Ballots will be in the mail soon, starting October 17, and 9NEWS will host seven debates – the most televised debates in recent election history in Colorado.

The full slate of debates includes five statewide races and the two most competitive congressional races. All of the candidates in those races, with the exception of Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, have agreed to participate.

Thursday, Oct. 13 – 8th Congressional District

State Sen. Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R), a former Weld County commissioner, are running for Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.

This is one of the most competitive congressional races, given the new district's makeup, which is, as of Sept. 1:

Unaffiliated: 193,044 (46%)

Democrat: 113,683 (27%)

Republican: 100,763 (24%)

The two will debate at 6:30 p.m., after Next with Kyle Clark, on 9NEWS.

The following four debates will be immediately available on 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS+ and the 9NEWS YouTube channel after airing on Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Attorney General

John Kellner, the Republican district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, is challenging incumbent Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) in the race for state attorney general.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Treasurer

Former state Rep. Lang Sias (R) is challenging another incumbent, Dave Young (D), for the role of Colorado treasurer.

Friday, Oct. 21 – 7th Congressional District

State Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D) is running against former Army Officer Erik Aadland in another highly competitive congressional race following the retirement of Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D).

Aadland had originally announced a run for Senate, but he transitioned to run for CD7 late last year.

CD7 was redistricted in 2020. The previously drawn district leaned Democratic, but its new makeup as of June 2021 is:

Unaffiliated: 233,077 (44.3%)

Democrat: 148,275 (28.2%)

Republican: 135,643 (25.4%)

Monday, Oct. 24 – Secretary of State

Pam Anderson (R), the former two-term Jefferson County clerk and past head of the Colorado County Clerks Association, is challenging incumbent Jena Griswold (D) to be Colorado's secretary of state.

Both are certified election officials who reject election rigging conspiracies.

The final two debates will give voters a final chance to hear from the candidates in Colorado's two most prominent races.

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Governor

Incumbent Gov. Jared Polis (D) has agreed to debate entrepreneur and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl (R).

Ganahl has not confirmed whether she will debate Polis on 9News.

Friday, Oct. 28 – U.S. Senate

Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet (D) faces a challenge from business owner Joe O'Dea (R) for one of Colorado's two senate seats.

The two will debate at 7 p.m. on 9NEWS and 9NEWS+.

Full versions of all seven debates will be available online on 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS+ and the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

The debates presented by Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m. will be available immediately, while the others will be online after the live debate.