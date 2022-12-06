Bennet, Hickenlooper call for increased employee pay in Colorado Supermax prison

Colorado's two U.S. senators sent a letter to federal officials on Monday urging them to address understaffing and poor working conditions.

DENVER — Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper sent a letter to federal officials Monday, urging them to address understaffing and poor working conditions in the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence.

FCC Florence — the nation’s only federal Supermax prison — has been short staffed for more than a year and is currently short by at least 188 staff members, Bennet and Hickenlooper said.

The senators blame the staffing issues for creating an “unsustainable environment” in the prison, including regular forced overtime for employees, and two inmate homicides and six serious assaults in the last year.

“In the past 12 months, (the Bureau of Prisons) reassigned non-custody staff 2,247 times to augment correctional officers, with little to no advance notification. … Fatigue, exhaustion, and low morale have reduced staff productivity and led to more sick leave, retirements and resignations,” said the letter addressed to Director of Bureau of Prisons Colette Peters and Director of U.S. Office of Personnel Management Kiran Ahuja.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

More 9NEWS coverage of the Colorado Supermax prison:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.