If you’re a fan of the Denver Broncos, Olathe Sweet Corn, Palisade peaches and magnificent mountain vistas, there’s no doubt — Colorado is, hands down, the best place to live.

But what if you’re a “heavy user” of health care?

A recent WalletHub survey compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia against 40 measures, taking into account factors such as the general health of state populations, common knowledge of best health practices, availability of advanced medical equipment and cost-effectiveness of care.

Where did Colorado rank?

Seventh best, according to the report, with a score of 62.69 percent — about four points under No. 1 Vermont, and a whopping 21 points above No. 51, Louisiana.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2vOMXaN

© 2018 KUSA-TV