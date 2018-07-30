A line in the sand has been drawn in Colorado between the conservative-activist billionaire Koch family and President Donald Trump over trade.

Charles Koch, addressing the biannual meeting in Colorado Springs of the political funding network he and his brother founded, said that Trump’s protectionist trade moves could spell trouble for the American economy.

“The urge to protect ourselves from change has doomed many countries throughout history,” Koch on Sunday told those at the weekend meeting at the Broadmoor hotel via a video, the Wall Street Journal reports. This protectionist mindset has destroyed countless businesses.”

Koch, 82, asked about his feelings toward Trump, said: “We agree with some things and we disagree with others.” He also said he believed Trump’s aggressive trade policies “could” push the U.S. into a recession.

Koch interests are funding a national TV ad campaign questioning Trump’s proposal to spend $12 billion to assist farmers hurt by his trade policies.

Read more at Colorado Politics.

© 2018 KUSA-TV