COLORADO POLITICS — When Wayne Williams took office in 2015, secretaries of state didn’t talk much about hackers or, if at all, Russians. Now those topics dominate discussions among the sharpest minds and deepest worriers about the security of our elections.

Colorado became a tough nut to crack for election meddlers even before the current concerns about the 2016 presidential result and this November’s midterm elections. The state invested in security when the only reward was public trust, not national interests.

The Washington Post ratified that in May, under a headline that proclaimed, “How Colorado became the safest state to cast a vote.”

In February, Williams was one of the election officials who met in a classified briefing at a federal fusion center — an intelligence gathering, analysis and dissemination facility led by the Department of Homeland Security — to talk about threats. He also is one of the authors of a proposal for the National Association of Secretaries of State to create a permanent cybersecurity committee, “which formalizes what’s really become reality, because it’s one of the major topics we discuss,” he told me.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2MmInHM

Copyright 2018 Colorado Politics