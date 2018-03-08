COLORADO POLITICS — Dr. Larry Wolk, the sometimes-controversial head of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is leaving his post at the end of August and headed to California, according to an announcement Friday from Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Wolk was appointed as the state’s chief medical officer in September 2013.

In announcing Wolk’s departure, Hickenlooper said “Larry’s leadership and commitment to the environment and health of Colorado and our people is evident by across-the-board improvements. Our environment is cleaner and our people are healthier, thanks to Larry’s efforts.”

“During his tenure, Larry has been challenged by marijuana legalization, increasing oil and gas development and the domestic introductions of Ebola and Zika viruses, to name a few. His development of state plans to address these and other emerging issues are just a few examples of his impressive legacy.”

Wolk will become the chief medical officer for the Wonderful Company, which is based in Santa Monica, California. The company, which is owned by the billionaire couple Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owns international brands Pom Wonderful; Fiji water; Halos, the mandarin orange brand; and Wonderful Pistachios, which in 2014 launched a popular advertising campaign featuring comedian Stephen Colbert.

