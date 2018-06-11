COLORADO POLITICS — A second round of numbers Monday from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office shows 1,636,971 state voters have now turned in ballots, erasing the advantage held by Democrats in returning ballots from earlier in the day.

Still, the overall trend held up of more Democrats and fewer Republicans turning in ballots ahead of election day than in the last midterm election four years ago.

Republicans as of Monday afternoon had turned in 556,119 ballots to Democrats’ 554,809. That reverses a Democratic lead earlier Monday of 4,702 ballots. Unaffiliated voters submitted 505,496 ballots.

However, Republicans still have not caught up to the 2014 ballot counts for the day before Election Day, at 558,496, and Democrats have far exceeded their 2014 day-before count of 446,448 ballots. Unaffiliated voters also have far surpassed the number of ballots received in 2014, of 359,496.

