Colorado Democrat pitches state as prime candidate for party's early primary slate

The usual states - Iowa and New Hampshire - are quite white. The Democratic Party realizes that poses problems with letting those states weigh in first.

COLORADO, USA — If Colorado joins the rarified ranks of states whose primaries play an outsized role choosing the Democratic Party's next presidential nominee, it won't be because Howard Chou dazzled national party officials with anything but the strength of his arguments.

Unlike most of the state and territory delegations of Democrats who showed up in Washington, D.C. last week with various combinations of senators, soundtracks and local delicacies in tow, the first vice chair of the Colorado Democratic Party appeared by himself, armed only with data and a conviction that Colorado belongs in the spotlight.

Chou was among party officials and political luminaries from 16 states and one territory who told the Democratic National Committee's rules committee why they deserve to be among the first to cast votes in the party's 2024 presidential nominating process.

The committee voted in April to consider shuffling the states that get first crack at picking the presidential nominee, spurred in part by concerns that the two states that have held the earliest positions for decades — Iowa with its caucuses and New Hampshire with its primary — aren't diverse enough to reflect either the party at large or the nation's electorate.

The rules committee is planning to discuss last week's presentations on July 8 and then meet again Aug. 5 and 6 to the winnow the list to four or five early states, with the full DNC scheduled to vote on the final recommended slate in early September.