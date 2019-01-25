A bill that would allow autism to be treated with medical marijuana, similar to the one vetoed last year by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, is one step closer to the desk of Gov. Jared Polis, who has promised to sign it.

House Bill 19-1028, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Edie Hooton of Boulder and Republican Rep. Kim Ransom of Lone Tree, was approved on a 10-1 vote Wednesday by the House Health and Insurance Committee.

Last year's House Bill 18-1263 was sponsored by Hooton and Rep. Jovan Melton of Aurora. Unlike the 2018 measure, this year's version doesn't ask for acute pain to be added as a condition that qualifies for medical marijuana.

In his June 5 veto letter of HB 1263, Hickenlooper said, “While we are very sympathetic with families advocating medical marijuana … as a safer and more effective treatment for their children, we cannot ignore such overwhelming concerns from the medical community.”

