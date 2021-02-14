Colorado lawmakers react to acquittal of former President Trump

The Senate's 57-43 vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for a conviction Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Members of Colorado's Congressional delegation are reacting to former President Donald Trump's acquittal in his second impeachment trial.

57 senators voted "guilty" Saturday, short of the 67 votes needed for a conviction.

Rep. Diana Degette (D), who served as an impeachment manager, issued the following statement after the vote Saturday:

“Our case was strong, the facts were clear and the evidence we presented was overwhelming. This was the largest bipartisan vote to impeach a president ever, and even Mitch McConnell agreed that we proved our case. It’s shameful that so many Senate Republicans chose to hide behind a faulty technicality instead of considering the facts as we had laid them out.

“President Trump incited a violent insurrection against our government. He used his platform as the president of the United States to launch a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol building to try to stop Congress from certifying the election for his opponent. It was the highest of high crimes. It was the greatest betrayal of office. And it was the most brazen attack on our own government by a sitting U.S. president that our nation has ever seen.

“Our goal in pursuing a conviction against Donald Trump for his conduct was not to punish him but to prevent the type of violence that took place that day from ever happening again. While we didn’t get the conviction we ultimately sought, I believe we made our case to the American people. And that’s just as important because, at the end of the day, they are now the ones who will ultimately decide whether Donald Trump is ever allowed to hold public office again.”

In a tweet, fellow impeachment manager Joe Neguse (D) thanked the senators who voted in favor of conviction.

"To each of the 57 Senators who voted today to convict, we thank you, and our country thanks you. Our republic is strong. It is resilient. And it will endure," he wrote.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D) voted to convict Trump and issued this statement afterward:

“Today, 57 senators voted to convict Donald Trump of impeachable offenses. Although the Senate fell short of the required two-thirds majority, our bipartisan vote reflects the powerful evidence that President Trump breached his oath of office. In my view, his egregious refusal to accept the results of a lawful election and his intimidation of election officials were sufficient to warrant conviction. In the end, he stopped at nothing, inciting a mob to attack the Capitol to overturn the lawful election of President Biden, putting American lives, principles, and democratic institutions at mortal risk.

“Our exercise in self-government will always be vulnerable to demagogues who do anything to hold on to power. As citizens, we must stand in their way and strengthen our democracy––today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D) also voted to convict and released the following statement:

“As the evidence showed, former President Trump sought to overturn a free and fair election in order to preserve his grip on power. In doing so, he incited an insurrection and threatened the peaceful transfer of power -- the very bedrock of our democracy. I’m hopeful that we can turn the page on this dark chapter in American history and move forward as a country to tackle the pressing challenges ahead.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R) tweeted that it was time to move on and called the impeachment effort "hyper-partisan."

President Trump is acquitted again! Now that Democrats have finished their second hyper-partisan impeachment, it is finally time to move on. We must focus on reopening schools, providing targeted Covid relief, and legislating for the American people.

Rep. Lauren Boebert kept her reaction to the vote short. She tweeted "Twice," a reference to the fact that it was the second time Trump has been acquitted in an impeachment trial.

Trump was tried on one count of "incitement of insurrection" for his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Seven Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting guilty, but a two-thirds majority is required for a conviction.