Colorado representatives react to Trump indictment

Colorado's U.S. representatives are reacting to the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers reacted Thursday after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. It's the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

Colorado lawmakers have released the following statements on the indictment:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R)

"BREAKING: Trump has been indicted!," Boebert said on Twitter. "This is another political witch hunt targeting the people’s President."

Rep. Jason Crow (D)

“Today is a somber day for our nation," Crow said in a statement. "Former President Trump’s indictment reminds us that no one is above the law and that we are all afforded due process and equal protection under the law.

“As we see this process unfold, I hope Americans can find faith in our judicial system and take heart in knowing justice benefits us all.”

Rep. Diana DeGette (D)

"BREAKING: Trump just became the first former U.S. President ever indicted for a crime," DeGette said on Twitter. "No one is above the law in this country. Not even former presidents!"

