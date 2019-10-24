DENVER — A Colorado Captain has spoken out about the decision to withdraw US troops from Syria and his voice is getting national attention.

Alan Kennedy is a Captain in the Colorado National Guard and served in the Syrian town of Kobani 3 months ago.

While there he said he said he met Kurdish soldiers, the United States Allies fighting ISIS, and one of them gave Kennedy his patch.

"It symbolized a partnership," he said.



Now he said he doesn't know if that soldier is still alive.

Turkey invaded Kobani shortly after President Trump announced he would withdraw US Troops from Syria.

RELATED: Kurds say pullout from Syrian border region complete

"I reassured the Kurdish soldiers I met that we would have their back because I could not imagine us as a nation abandoning our allies, but I was wrong and that's what we've done," said Kennedy.

He wrote a letter to the New York Times Editor explaining his fears.

The Times then published a video op-ed featuring him.

Although Kennedy said he will not defy his commander in chief, he said he will disagree loudly.



"I feel a sense of moral responsibility to speak out against oppression," he said.

Kennedy credits his Great Uncle Milt, who fought against Franco in Spain and against Hitler in Germany with giving him that moral compass.

"To me it's a matter of moral responsibility to prevent genocide and to not abandon our allies," Kennedy said. "That's what this is about. Can the United States be trusted?"

On Wednesday morning President Trump defended his position to withdraw troops, and said he has negotiated a "permanent cease-fire with Turkey."

RELATED: Trump says Turkey calls cease-fire 'permanent'

"President Trump has put the fate of the Kurds into the hands of Turkey Russia and Assad, and that's scary," Kennedy said.

The views expressed by Captain Kennedy are his own and are not endorsed by the Department of Defense.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS