Colorado politicians react to Trump's Supreme Court pick

If confirmed, Amy Coney Barrett would be the sixth justice on the high court to have been nominated by a Republican president.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are reacting to President Donald Trump's selection to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president announced Saturday afternoon that he had chosen conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill that seat.

Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) said he looked forward to meeting with Barrett and "thoroughly examining her judicial record."

>Video above: Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett is his choice to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"The American people elected a President and Senate majority who committed to nominating and confirming judges who follow the Constitution, uphold the law, and refuse to legislate from the bench," Gardner tweeted.

In the days and weeks ahead, I look forward to meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and thoroughly examining her judicial record as I fulfill my constitutional duty of advice and consent. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) September 26, 2020

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado) said he was thrilled with the president's choice, praising her "pro-life record and strict reading of the Constitution."

Thrilled that @realDonaldTrump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the passing of RBG. Barrett’s pro-life record & strict reading of the Constitution will be a welcome addition to the Supreme Court. #FillTheSeat — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) September 26, 2020

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado) agreed, describing Barrett as an excellent pick and calling for her immediate confirmation by the Senate.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent pick by President Trump for the Supreme Court. She is a brilliant legal mind and solid conservative.



The Senate should confirm her immediately. #WeNeedNine — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) September 26, 2020

But Colorado Democrats, including Rep. Diana DeGette, panned the president's choice. In a statement, DeGette criticized Barrett's record on women's rights.

“Just because Judge Barrett is a woman doesn’t mean she’s a champion of women’s rights," Degette said. "In fact, Judge Barrett has a long history of opposing women’s constitutional right to reproductive care and to control what happens to their own body.

“Justice Ginsburg was a hero to those of us who have dedicated our lives to fighting for women’s rights," she added. "Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the highest court in our land would set us back decades in our fight for equality.

“There are 38 days until Election Day and voting is already underway in many states. For the good [of] our country, and [the] sake of our democracy, the Senate must give the American people a say in this process by waiting until the next president is sworn into office before considering a nominee to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat on the bench.”

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado) said having Barrett on the Supreme Court would be detrimental to reproductive rights, access to health care, environmental protections, labor rights, public education and several other "Colorado priorities."

My statement on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/f0hlwdKyg4 — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 26, 2020

Democratic Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also criticized Barrett's selection, releasing the following statement after the announcement was made:

“The rush to jam through a nominee while a presidential election is underway breaks the commitments of a number of Senators and is an irresponsible dereliction of the Senate’s duty to vet nominees carefully. There is so much at stake at this moment, including public confidence in the Supreme Court and the rule of law itself.

“As someone who worked at the U.S. Supreme Court and has argued before it, I have serious concerns about this nominee and the Senate’s rush to confirm her. Confirming a nominee with a rigid ideology and pre-commitments to overturn important precedents will harm Coloradans: removing health care protections, rolling back equality, overruling Roe v. Wade, and allowing felons to possess firearms.

“During this crucial time, the voices of the American people must be heard. By fighting for the progress made because of the work of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and others, we can reject a nominee whose views are well outside of the mainstream.”

Barrett, 48, would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of Trump's term in office. Confirmation hearings are set to begin on Oct. 12.

Reporting by the Associated Press contributed to this article.