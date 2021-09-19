Colorado GOP nixes canceling 2022 primary but approves lawsuit to challenge system

Colorado Republicans rejected a bid to call off next year's primary election rather than let unaffiliated voters have a say in the party's nominations.

DENVER — Colorado Republicans on Saturday rejected a bid to call off next year's primary election rather than let unaffiliated voters have a say in the party's nominations to the fall ballot.

But in something of a split decision, the GOP at the same time approved a motion to sue the state over a voter-approved law that lets unaffiliated voters participate in Democratic and Republican primaries.

“We are focused on 2022 and winning over ALL voters in Colorado and persuading them that our candidates will bring the best solutions for the future of Colorado,” Colorado GOP chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown told Colorado Politics in a text message after the votes.

Meeting in Pueblo, members of the state GOP's central committee voted overwhelmingly against a motion to "opt out" of the primary by using a provision in Proposition 108, the 2016 ballot measure that established semi-open primaries. (Truly open primaries would allow Democrats to vote in Republican primaries, and vice versa, which can't happen under Colorado's system.)

