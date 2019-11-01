DENVER — Members of Colorado's Congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle are giving up their salaries as thousands of federal government workers go without paychecks during the partial government shutdown.

More than 800,000 government workers are not receiving paychecks during the shutdown, which was triggered by a deadlock between President Donald Trump and Congress over funding for a wall on the Mexican border.

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted that he would be donating his paychecks during the shutdown. A spokesperson for Republican Senator Cory Gardner said if federal employees are not paid and made whole, the lawmaker would donate his salary to charity. Neither has said which causes they will be supporting.

In the House, Democrats Jason Crow and Diana DeGette and Republican Scott Tipton have opted to forego their paychecks.

Representative Ed Perlmutter will continue to be paid during the shutdown, but he's offering some help to constituents who are impacted by the shutdown. The Democrat is offering breakfast and lunch to furloughed workers from his district office.

Representatives Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn and Joe Neguse have not yet responded to our inquiries about what they plan to do with their pay during the shutdown, which is now in its 21st day.

