Soldiers from Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force Base will be among the thousands headed to the southern border of the United States in what President Donald Trump has said is an effort to respond to a caravan of Central American migrants that remains more than 900 miles away from the nearest border entry.

In a news release distributed on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Northern Command said the following units based in Colorado will be part of this deployment:

- Fort Carson: The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division; and the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division

- Peterson Air Force Base: Joint Enabling Capability Team and Aviation Planner from U.S. Northern Command

During a huddle with reporters, Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, the commander of the U.S. Northern Command, said the reason for deploying the troops is “to secure the border.”

Trump has argued that the caravan of migrants slowly marching toward the U.S. represents a national emergency and a threat to U.S. sovereignty. Opponents have said this is a stunt aimed at rile up the Republican base ahead of next week’s midterm election.

USA TODAY reports that Kevin McAleenan, the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, argued this was not a political move and the deployment is meant to quell the “near-rioting” that happened when the caravan crossed the Guatemala-Mexico border.

Trump has said that he could add up to 15,000 troops to the U.S. Mexico border.

“Nobody’s coming in,” Trump said on Wednesday. “Immigration is a very, very big and very dangerous, a really dangerous topic. We’re not going to allow people to enter our country who do not have the well-being of our country in mind.”

