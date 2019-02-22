Another study has come out suggesting most Americans would not be able to pass the U.S. citizenship test.

Conducted by The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, a non-profit educational leadership organization, the study surveyed 41,000 Americans adults across all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Each person participating was given a short multiple choice test to determine if they could demonstrate the basic level of civics understanding needed to pass a U.S. Citizenship exam.

Only 4-in-10 Americans passed.

Could you? Applicants for citizenship are required to get a 60 percent to get a passing score.

If you don't see the quiz above, click/tap here.

