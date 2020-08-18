DeGette, Crow hold press conference regarding USPS

The two lawmakers discussed the U.S. Postal Service and Democrats’ latest plan to address it.

DENVER — U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colorado) and Jason Crow (D-Colorado) held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss what they call a "rapidly evolving crisis" at the U.S. Postal Service.

The 10:30 a.m. press conference was held outside the main downtown Denver post office building located at 951 20th Street.

Note: 9NEWS is working to update this story with information from the news conference.

The lawmakers were joined by local residents whose lives and livelihoods are being threatened by the administration’s actions to slow down the mail, according to a news release announcing the press conference.

"Trump is trying to shut down the postal service to cheat in the upcoming election," Rep. DeGette said in a tweet. "This is a direct threat not only to our Democracy, but to the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans as well. Congress needs to return to Washington immediately to address this crisis."

In recent weeks, the USPS has found itself in the middle of a high-stakes debate over voting in America.

President Donald Trump has previously alleged that cutting U.S. Postal Service funding would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. House of Representatives is returning to Washington this week to vote on legislation aimed at blocking the Trump administration’s efforts to reorganize the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the upcoming November election.

A vote is expected Saturday on legislation, the “Delivering for America Act,” that would prohibit any changes in mail delivery or services for 2020.