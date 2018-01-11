COLORADO POLITICS — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock drew another opponent Thursday in his bid for a third term next year.

Jamie Giellis, president of Denver’s River North Art District, said in a press release Thursday she will make her formal announcement on Nov. 27.

Giellis has been president of the urban planning firm Centro since 2010.

“Denver is at a critical point,” she said in her statement. “Growth has happened to us, not with us, and our city is now grappling with becoming a modern, urban Denver that can accommodate that growth while maintaining a quality of life for everyone.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2qnKPEk

Copyright 2018 Colorado Politics