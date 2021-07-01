Colorado's Diana DeGette calls for Trump's arrest and impeachment after his supporters storm US Capitol

"President Trump instigated a violent attack on our government in an attempt to remain in power against the will of the people," the Denver Democrat said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette on Wednesday called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump after an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was stormed by the president's supporters while Congress was certifying Joe Biden's election win.

"He should be impeached, removed from office and arrested immediately."

Violent Trump supporters invaded the Capitol after the president egged on a raucous crowd at a rally near the White House earlier in the day, forcing the House and Senate to stop debating the formal certification of electoral votes and evacuate the chambers.

"We will never give up. We will never concede," Trump told the crowd before urging his followers to march to the Capitol.

