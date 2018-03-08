COLORADO POLITICS — Attorneys for the state of Wyoming are asking a judge to remove a candidate for governor from the ballot, alleging he lived recently across the state line in Colorado.

The candidate is Taylor Haynes, one of six Republicans vying in the party’s Aug. 21 primary.

The court case was sparked by a complaint to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office in June, followed by a state investigation, the Associated Press reports.

Under the state constitution, a candidate for governor must have lived in Wyoming state continuously for at least five years before the general election.

