Election clerks ask deniers to present evidence or back down

County clerks from across Colorado, representing different parties, urged people who refute the 2020 election results to show evidence or stop their claims.

DENVER — A group of noted election conspiracy theorists will gather at the state Capitol to rally on Tuesday. Michael Lindell, the My Pillow Guy, is leading the rally, which will feature Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

Peters is also running for Secretary of State. She's been indicted by a grand jury, accused of helping an unauthorized person sneak into her office to make copies of election computers.

Ahead of that planned rally on Tuesday, clerks from all across the state gathered at the Denver County Election Division. Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated clerks all spoke.

They are demanding that deniers like Lindell either bring forward evidence of election fraud or drop their claims.

"We can no longer stand back while a small group of well-funded conspiracy theorists prepare to gather at our Capitol steps to further share their half truths and lies," said Tiffany Lee, the unaffiliated La Plata County clerk. "The outcome of the 2020 election in Colorado is not or ever been in dispute. Colorado’s voter rules are secure and continually updated to ensure that only registered voters can vote."

Lee described the action taken by the clerks as "unprecedented." Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick, a Democrat, maintained that the theories presented by deniers have no proof, such as claiming that thousands of dead people voted in the election.

In Weld County, Republican Clerk Carly Koppes said she has spent thousands of hours responding to emails and questions over concerns about the integrity of the election. She said that when she has asked deniers to bring forward evidence, they reply, "We'll get back to you."

"I have flat out told them, if you have to bring something, bring it to me. I am committed to them, I will take it and I will investigate it along with my district attorney," said Koppes.

Koppes and others presented a four-point plan last summer that would further enhance election security. It includes making the image of each ballot public for residents to see that they are recorded correctly. They also proposed enhancing signature verification, maintaining voter lists with increased review and audits and making sure that elections stay properly funded.

The group of clerks is asking those who continue to stop spreading "misinformation."

"We call on them today to act in good faith to make our systems better where it needs it and to help restore public trust in the voting systems they have worked so hard to tear down," said Koppes.