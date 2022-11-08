How to find 2022 election results and get alerts from 9NEWS

Results start to come in at 7 p.m. Tuesday on races for congressional, statewide and county races across Colorado.

DENVER — You’ve filled out your midterm ballot, and now Election Day is here. It’s time to follow the results at 9NEWS.com/elections.

It’s not a presidential election year, but there are plenty of statewide races and ballot issues to be decided on Nov. 8.

9NEWS will have live election coverage on 9NEWS.com and 9NEWS+, via the 9NEWS app and wherever you access 9NEWS on any device.

9NEWS will provide up-to-date results from The Associated Press on ballot issues and 110 contested state races after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Those include U.S. Senate and House; state offices of governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer; state Senate and House; state Board of Education; CU regents; RTD board, and 11 statewide amendments and propositions.

County and city races and ballot issues can be followed at the Colorado Secretary of State website and county election sites:

Most counties update race results every 90 minutes on election night, so look for updates at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Winners could be declared in some races on election night. Other races might be too close to call until after election officials have counted all ballots, which could take several days, especially with longer ballots in many counties.

