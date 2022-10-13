9NEWS hosts debate Thursday night for CD8 candidates

Democrat Yadira Caraveo and Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer will answer questions live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

COLORADO, USA — Candidates for Colorado's new 8th Congressional District will debate Thursday night in the first of a series of six debates hosted by 9NEWS.

State senator and pediatrician Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R), a former Weld County commissioner, are in a close race in the state's newest congressional district.

The two will debate live on 9NEWS at 6:30 p.m., after Next with Kyle Clark.

9NEWS will livestream the debate in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

Per 9NEWS debate protocol, we will not use elected or educational titles during the debate, so candidates stand on equal ground.

CD8 was created after the 2020 U.S. Census. An independent redistricting commission drew the boundaries of the district to include parts of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties.

This is one of the most competitive congressional races, given the new district's makeup, which is, as of Sept. 1:

Unaffiliated: 193,044 (46%)

Democrat: 113,683 (27%)

Republican: 100,763 (24%)

Being a swing district, both candidates have campaigned hard.

Caraveo is a pediatrician in Adams County and has been state representative for District 31 since 2019. She ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. She's been accused, without evidence, of being an "abortionist" by Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine.

Caraveo was the primary sponsor of a 2019 bill that changed how oil and gas would be regulated in Colorado and focused on public safety, health and welfare.

She also voted for a 2021 bill, later signed into law, to add a gas fee of 2 cents per gallon, and for the 2022 bill, also signed into law, that delays the start of the gas fee until April 2023.

Kirkmeyer represents Colorado's District 23 and serves on the Senate's Education, Health and Human Services and Local Government committees.

She previously served as a Weld County commissioner. During her time on the board, she was involved in the county declaring it was a "Second Amendment sanctuary" that would not honor new state gun laws. She beat out three other Republican nominees in the primary.

Kirkmeyer was in the news in August for scrubbing her anti-abortion stance from her campaign website but told 9NEWS that she's always been anti-abortion, with the only exception being the life of the mother. Previously, she had expressed an anti-abortion stance with no exceptions.

9NEWS political debates

9NEWS is hosting six candidate debates ahead of the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. The full slate includes four statewide races and the two most competitive congressional races.

All of the debates will be livestreamed on 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS+ and the 9NEWS YouTube channel and will be available to watch afterward on those platforms.

The full lineup of debates is below:

Thursday, Oct. 13, live at 6:30 p.m. – 8th Congressional District – state Sen. Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) .

Tuesday, Oct. 18, during Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m., full debate online – attorney general – John Kellner (R), district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, and incumbent Phil Weiser (D).

Wednesday, Oct. 19, during Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m., full debate online – state treasurer – former state Rep. Lang Sias (R) and incumbent Dave Young (D).

Friday, Oct. 21, during Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m., full debate online – 7th Congressional District – state Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D) and Erik Aadland (R)..

Monday, Oct. 24, during Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m., full debate online – secretary of state – Pam Anderson (R), former two-term Jefferson County clerk, and incumbent Jena Griswold (D).

Friday, Oct. 28, live at 7 p.m. – U.S. Senate – Sen. Michael Bennet (D) and business owner Joe O’Dea (R) .

