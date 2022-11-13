Adam Frisch says at least 3,000 ballots left to be counted in race against Lauren Boebert

As of Sunday night, only 1,122 votes separate incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch in the race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

COLORADO, USA — More than 320,000 people cast ballots in Tuesday's election to determine who would represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in Washington.

Frisch said the secretary of state's office and county clerks in his district told him there are between 3,000 and 6,000 more ballots left to be counted. Some of those are ballots that need to be cured. Others are votes that were sent in from outside the country, like military ballots.

He’ll likely be waiting for several more days to see if he can make up the deficit.

"I'm pretty confident that we are going to close the gap. Whether we can close the gap and get over the hump is something that we’ll have to see," Frisch said Sunday. "I don’t think we’re going to see any big news until Thursday afternoon or Friday, from what we’re hearing from the secretary of state."

Boebert is known around the country as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump. She’s supported unfounded conspiracy theories and has gained attention for her behavior in Congress, including yelling in the middle of President Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union speech.

Now, Frisch has national attention as the man who’s come so close to beating her.

"I knew from day one a year ago that there was a path," Frisch said. "It was uphill, but there was a path to build a coalition of what my mom calls the pro-normal party coalition. A bunch of frustrated Republicans, disenfranchised unaffiliated and some excited Democrats to see a change in Congress."

9NEWS reached out to Boebert multiple times over the past week asking to speak with her about the election. We never heard back on any of our requests.

Whoever wins this race will represent a massive portion of Colorado. The district goes all the way from western Colorado down to Pueblo and southern Colorado.

Frisch said he’s now preparing for a potential recount or any legal battle that could happen if the race is extremely close.

Few thought he had a chance at winning.

"The math was there all along. I tried to tell that to a bunch of different people. Everyone blew us off," Frisch said. "But we stayed steadfast, we had a great team and we executed."