9NEWS town hall: County clerks will answer your questions about the 2020 election

DENVER — Three county clerks will join 9NEWS for an interactive town hall to answer your questions about the 2020 election and making sure your vote is counted.

Denver County Clerk Paul Lopez, Douglas County Clerk Merlin Klotz and Jefferson County Clerk George Stern will be part of the town hall, which airs on Thursday, Oct. 8 on 9NEWS at 4:30 p.m.

Counties will begin mailing out ballots the next day, on Oct. 9. The general election is on Nov. 3.

To submit questions, text 303-871-1491. Be sure to include your name and where you’re from.

