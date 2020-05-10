x
9NEWS town hall: County clerks will answer your questions about the 2020 election

Three clerks representing some of Colorado's largest counties will answer 9NEWS viewer questions about making sure your vote is counted in the 2020 election.
9NEWS will air an election town hall on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DENVER — Three county clerks will join 9NEWS for an interactive town hall to answer your questions about the 2020 election and making sure your vote is counted.

Denver County Clerk Paul Lopez, Douglas County Clerk Merlin Klotz and Jefferson County Clerk George Stern will be part of the town hall, which airs on Thursday, Oct. 8 on 9NEWS at 4:30 p.m.

Counties will begin mailing out ballots the next day, on Oct. 9. The general election is on Nov. 3. 

To submit questions, text 303-871-1491. Be sure to include your name and where you’re from.

Check out the links below for information from the 9NEWS voter guide: 

