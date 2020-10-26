Ball Arena to become 'supersized vote center' for final days of voting

On Friday, the newly renamed arena that's home to the Nuggets and Avs will become one of Denver's 36 vote centers.

DENVER — Starting on Friday, Denver residents can cast their vote in the general election in the same place where the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche play.

A Voting Service and Polling Center will be open at Ball Arena — formerly the Pepsi Center — from Friday, Oct. 30, through Election Day on Nov. 3, except for when it's closed on Sunday, Nov. 1. It's one of 36 in-person voting sites in Denver.

In addition to in-person registration and voting services, the arena will have drive-through ballot drop-off and curbside ballot pick-up services, according to a news release.

"We are proud that for the first time ever, Ball Arena will host in-person voting services," said Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenkie Sports & Entertainment, in the release. "Voting is one of the greatest rights and responsibilities in our democracy. Regardless of political affiliation, exercising the right to vote is the most impactful way to have our voices heard."

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is partnering with Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to open the voting center.

The arena is located just southeast of Interstate 25 and Speer Boulevard, near the Auraria Campus and downtown Denver.

The hours of operation will be:

Friday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Secretaries of state are spearheading an initiative nationwide to use sports facilities as voting centers, according to the release.

"Given the challenges of conducting an election during COVID-19, it's important to be creative in order to give voters safe options," Griswold said in the release.