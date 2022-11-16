Lauren Boebert vs. Adam Frisch: County-by-county results map for the Colorado race

Check out the vote totals by county in the 3rd Congressional District as of Wednesday morning.

DENVER — The race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District between Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch was still within about 1,200 votes on Wednesday morning.

There were still a few thousand ballots to be counted in the extremely tight race that has garnered national attention. Both candidates were in Washington, D.C. for U.S. House of Representatives business as their race remains undecided.

On Wednesday morning, Boebert was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes, according to the state Secretary of State's Office. The Associated Press estimated 99% of votes have been counted.

As the wait continues for a winner to be declared, 9NEWS is providing a map that shows county-by-county vote totals in the race as of Wednesday morning.

Scroll over the map to see vote totals for each candidate for each county in the 3rd Congressional District.

Here are the latest results:

When will votes be counted in Colorado?

The end of the day on Wednesday, Nov. 16 – at 11:59 p.m., to be exact – is the deadline for voters to cure a ballot with a signature discrepancy or to provide a missing ID for a mail or provisional ballot to be counted. It's also the deadline for county clerks to receive military and overseas ballots, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Friday is the last day for county clerks to complete verification and counting of provisional ballots. It's also when counties must finish counting all in-person and mail ballots.

In Colorado, recounts are automatically initiated when the margin is less than 0.5%.

The deadline for a candidate to request a recount at their own expense is Dec. 6.

>Below: A map showing U.S. House of Representative election results across the country and the balance of power: