Here's who's running for Denver City Council At-Large

Denver voters will choose one councilmember for each of the city's 11 districts, and two councilmembers for at-large seats, which represent the entire city.

DENVER — In addition to narrowing down the choices for a new mayor and deciding the future of the Park Hill Golf Course, Denver voters are electing the 13 members of city council in Tuesday's election.

9NEWS asked each candidate to answer this prompt:

In 250 characters or less, tell us who and what your campaign stands for.

Here's a list of the at-large candidates and the statements they provided to 9NEWS.

Denver City Councilmember At-Large

(Vote for two)

Travis Leiker

I launched my campaign in March '22. One message rings loudly and clearly: Denver needs a turnaround and leaders who can get processes moving quickly. I have turned around organizations and helped others excel. Visit travisleiker.com and VOTE LEIKER!

Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez

Serena fights for working people. As a State Representative, she’s passed over 60 bills to build affordable housing, protect reproductive rights, reduce gun violence, and address the root causes of crime. She has what it takes to deliver for Denver.

Penfield Tate

I will use my community, executive and legislative experience to restore the quality of life in our neighborhoods. Small steps can bring success, big challenges demand more effort for sweeping change. Denver needs leaders with integrity to do both.

Sarah Parady

9NEWS has reached out to the Sarah Parady campaign and is waiting to hear back.

Jeff Walker

My campaign stands for infrastructure. Over 300 people were seriously injured or killed in traffic crashes every year for the past decade. Many bus stops have no sidewalks leading to them. Safe streets and access to transit are better for Denver.

Marty Zimmerman

I believe that Denver deserves a City Council that listens to every community and delivers solutions. I am running because I know how to build the collaborations and coalitions that will successfully address our city’s most critical issues.

Will Chan

I want to become the 1st Asian-American elected in Denver to use the opportunities created by my lived and professional experiences to improve access to city resources, prepare Denver for the future, and protect families struggling to make ends meet.

Dominic A. Diaz

9NEWS has reached out to the Dominic A. Diaz campaign and is waiting to hear back.

Tim Hoffman

9NEWS has reached out to the Tim Hoffman campaign and is waiting to hear back.

