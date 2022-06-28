Heidi Ganahl wins Colorado GOP gubernatorial primary over Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl will take on incumbent Jared Polis in November.

COLORADO, USA — Heidi Ganahl won the Colorado 2022 Republican primary over Greg Lopez.

The Associated Press called the race for Ganahl Tuesday night. She will face Democratic incumbent Jared Polis, who has no primary challenger, in the general election on Nov. 8.

Ganahl, an at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, is the only Republican to hold a statewide office in Colorado following Democratic sweeps in recent cycles. Outside politics, she was founder of pet care franchise Camp Bow Wow, which she sold in 2014.

Lopez, an Air Force veteran who lives with his family in Elizabeth, finished third in the GOP primary for governor in 2018 and was mayor of Parker in 1992. He’s a former president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

In Colorado, the governor serves four years and is limited to two consecutive terms.

