Results in Colorado primary elections for 8 U.S. House seats

Here are the latest results in the Democratic and Republican primary elections in the state’s 8 congressional districts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s eight congressional districts were on the ballot Tuesday in the state’s primary election.

While some of the races for party nominations for U.S. House of Representative seats were hotly contested, others were not so much.

Several districts had only one candidate per party on the ballot, or the incumbent was expected to easily defeat a challenger and move onto the Nov. 8 general election.

1st Congressional District

(Denver, areas to northeast and southwest)

The Democratic primary pitted Rep. Diana DeGette against challenger Neal Walia. On the Republican side, Jennifer Qualteri had no challenger.

2nd Congressional District

(north-central Colorado including Boulder and Fort Collins)

Neither Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse nor Republican Marshall Dawson had a challenger in the primary.

3rd Congressional District

(Western Slope and southern Colorado, including Grand Junction and Pueblo)

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert faced challenger Don Coram. The Democratic primary had three candidates: Sol Sandoval, Alex Walker and Adam Frisch.

4th Congressional District

(Eastern Plains and parts of the Front Range)

Republican Rep. Ken Buck faced challenger Robert Lewis in his primary. In the Democratic primary, candidate Ike McCorkle had no challenger.

5th Congressional District

(El Paso County, including Colorado Springs)

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn faced challengers Dave Williams, Rebecca Keltie and Andrew Heaton. The Democratic primary was between David Torres and Michael C. Colombe.

6th Congressional District

(southeast Denver metro area)

Neither Democratic Rep. Jason Crow nor Republican candidate Steven Monahan had a challenger in the primary.

7th Congressional District

(Broomfield south to Custer County, and counties to the west, to Lake and Chaffee counties)

This seat is open due to the retirement of Rep. Ed Perlmutter. Democratic candidate Brittany Pettersen had no challenger, while the Republican primary had three candidates: Erik Aadland, Laurel Imer and Tim Reichert.

8th Congressional District

(northwest Denver metro area and north to Greeley)

This is a new House seat for Colorado. The Republican primary had four candidates: Lori A. Saine, Jan Kulmann, Barbara Kirkmeyer and Tyler Allcorn. In the Democratic primary, candidate Yadira Caraveo had no challenger.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.