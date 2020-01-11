Caravan urges Coloradans to 'Get Out the Vote'

Cars with painted windows and doors paraded from City Park in Denver to the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Aurora urging people to vote.

DENVER — More than half of Colorado's registered voters have already returned their ballots. On Saturday, a caravan of cars urged those who haven't, to get out and vote.

"Your vote is your voice. So, you can't complain if you don't say something about it," Sondra Young, president of the Denver NAACP, told 9NEWS.

Young was at the front of a caravan circling the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in City Park Saturday afternoon. The group travelled East on Colfax to the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Aurora, honking and waving the whole way.

"When we get to the Aurora library, the symbolism is a little different. We have the MLK statue, yet we still have a large unhoused population," Omar Montgomery, president of the Aurora NAACP, said.

Montgomery, like Young, is encouraged by the enthusiasm he's seen thus far but wants to remind Coloradans of their right to cast their ballot safely.

"If you're driving up to the polls and it looks like someone is being intimidated or someone is trying to intimidate people, report it. Make sure you report it," he told 9NEWS.

However, Montgomery is optimistic Election Day and those that follow will be peaceful. He compared the anxiety and rhetoric surrounding this election to Y2K.

The overarching message of the caravan was the need to ensure everyone's voice is heard.

"It is so important that you bring your voice to the table, that you cast your ballot. Too many people have sacrificed for you not to. So please come out and vote," Deborah Sims Fard, a second-grade teacher, said.

Sitting in front of the MLK statue in City Park, Fard told 9NEWS she votes for her students who are too young to cast a ballot.

"Their voice counts. They can’t vote but I can vote on their behalf," she said.

In the classroom, the teacher has her students read books and watch videos of young people making a difference to "let them know they are agents of change." A poignant reminder for Coloradans of all ages.