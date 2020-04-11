WATCH LIVE: NBC coverage of the 2020 election

9NEWS will use our partners at NBC to call national political races.

DENVER — The Nov. 3, 2020, election is here.

Colorado counties will begin posting election results at 7 p.m. 9NEWS will use The Associated Press to call races based on information that comes directly from county clerk's offices across Colorado.

9NEWS will rely on our partners at NBC News to call the national presidential race.

According to NBC News, the station's Decision Desk "uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called" early on election night.

NBC News said no race is projected until the Decision Desk is at least 99.5% confident of the winner and will not project a winner until after the last scheduled poll-closing time in a state.

