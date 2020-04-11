WATCH LIVE: NBC coverage of the 2020 election

DENVER — The Nov. 3, 2020, election is here.
Colorado counties will begin posting election results at 7 p.m. 9NEWS will use The Associated Press to call races based on information that comes directly from county clerk's offices across Colorado.
9NEWS will rely on our partners at NBC News to call the national presidential race.
According to NBC News, the station's Decision Desk "uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called" early on election night.
NBC News said no race is projected until the Decision Desk is at least 99.5% confident of the winner and will not project a winner until after the last scheduled poll-closing time in a state.
See Colorado election results below by race:
U.S. President, Colorado
U.S. Senate
Congressional District 1
Congressional District 2
Congressional District 3
Congressional District 4
Congressional District 5
Congressional District 6
Congressional District 7
17th Judicial District Attorney's Office
Proposition 113: National Popular Vote
Proposition EE: Cigarette, nicotine and tobacco products tax
Amendment C: Bingo raffles allow paid help and repeal five-year minimum
Amendment B: Gallagher Amendment repeal
Amendment 76: Citizenship qualification of electors
Proposition 114: Restoration of gray wolves
Proposition 115: Prohibition on late-term abortions
Amendment C: Local voter approval of gaming limits in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek
Proposition 118: Paid family and medical leave insurance program
Proposition 117: Voter approval requirement for the creation of certain fee-based enterprises
Proposition 116: State income tax reduction
