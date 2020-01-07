Colorado 2020 primary election results: All the races that have been called so far

Live coverage on the Democratic U.S. Senate race between John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff, 3rd Congressional District, state house and state senate.

COLORADO, USA — Polls are closed and results in Colorado's 2020 primary election are being tallied.

The most high-profile race was for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination between John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. That race was called for Hickenlooper just before 7:30 p.m.

Below you’ll find updates on results in the primary races for U.S. Senate and the 3rd Congressional District, and the contested races in the state Senate and House of Representatives.

U.S. Senate

Democrat

(w) John Hickenlooper: 59.92%

Andrew Romanoff: 40.08%

Republican

Cory Gardner (incumbent): 100%

Libertarian

Gaylon Kent, 37.90%

Raymon Anthony Doane, 62.10%

3rd Congressional District

Republican

Scott R. Tipton (incumbent), 45.11%

Lauren Boebert, 54.89%

Democrat

James Iacino, 38.94%

Diane E. Mitsch Bush, 61.06%

State Senate District 8

Republican

Bob Rankin (incumbent), 54.54%

Debra Irvine, 45.46%

Democrat

Arn Menconi, 43.01%

Karl Hanlon, 56.99%

State Senate District 23

Democrat

Sally Boccella, 56.37%

Galina Nicoll, 43.63%

Republican

Rupert Parchment, 44.16%

Barbara Kirkmeyer, 55.80%

State Senate District 31

Democrat

Chris Hansen (incumbent), 55.40%

Maria E. Orms, 44.60%

Republican

Doug Townsend, 100%

State House District 6

Democrat

Steven Woodrow (incumbent), 45.61%

Steven Paletz, 30.53%

Dan Himelspach, 23.86%

Republican

Bill McAleb, 100%

State House District 20

Democrat

Meg Fossinger, 62.73%

Susan Crutchfield, 37.27%

Republican

Terri Carver (incumbent), 100%

State House District 22

Republican

Justin Everett, 43.64%

Colin Larson (incumbent), 56.36%

Democrat

Mary Parker, 100%

State House District 30

Republican

Kerrie Gutierrez, 51.9%

Cynthia M. Sarrmiento, 48.1%

Democrat

Dafna Michaelson Jenet (incumbent), 100%

State House District 34

Republican

Audrey Herman, 41.65%

Mark Bromley, 58.35%

Democrat

Kyle Mullica (incumbent), 100%

State House District 38

Democrat

David Ortiz, 65.91%

Candice Ferguson, 34.09%

Republican

Richard Champion (incumbent), 100%

State House District 40

Democrat

John Ronquillo, 50.40%

Naquetta Ricks, 49.60%

Republican

Richard A. Bassett, 100%

State House District 46

Republican

Jonathan Ambler, 75.29%

Alexander Lucero-Mugatu, 24.71%

Democrat

Daneya Esgar (incumbent), 100%

State House District 47

Republican

Stephanie Luck, 52.46%

Ron Parker, 47.54%

Democrat

Bri Buentello (incumbent), 100%

State House District 48

Republican

Grady Nouis, 43.31%

Tonya Van Beber, 56.69%

Democrat

Holly A. Herson, 100%

State House District 49

Republican

Vicki Marble, 33.95%

Mike Lynch, 66.05%

Democrat

Yara Hanlin Zokaie, 100%

State House District 62

Republican

Logan Taggart, 68.44%

Steven Rodriguez, 31.56%

Democrat

Matthew Martinez, 40.29%

Donald E. Valdez (incumbent), 59.71%

State House District 63

Republican

Patricia E. Miller, 37.56%

Dan Woog, 62.44%

Democrat

Gen Schneider, 100%