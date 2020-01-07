Colorado 2020 primary election results: All the races that have been called so far

COLORADO, USA — Polls are closed and results in Colorado's 2020 primary election are being tallied.
The most high-profile race was for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination between John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. That race was called for Hickenlooper just before 7:30 p.m.
Below you’ll find updates on results in the primary races for U.S. Senate and the 3rd Congressional District, and the contested races in the state Senate and House of Representatives.
U.S. Senate
Democrat
- (w) John Hickenlooper: 59.92%
- Andrew Romanoff: 40.08%
Republican
- Cory Gardner (incumbent): 100%
Libertarian
- Gaylon Kent, 37.90%
- Raymon Anthony Doane, 62.10%
3rd Congressional District
Republican
- Scott R. Tipton (incumbent), 45.11%
- Lauren Boebert, 54.89%
Democrat
- James Iacino, 38.94%
- Diane E. Mitsch Bush, 61.06%
State Senate District 8
Republican
- Bob Rankin (incumbent), 54.54%
- Debra Irvine, 45.46%
Democrat
- Arn Menconi, 43.01%
- Karl Hanlon, 56.99%
State Senate District 23
Democrat
- Sally Boccella, 56.37%
- Galina Nicoll, 43.63%
Republican
- Rupert Parchment, 44.16%
- Barbara Kirkmeyer, 55.80%
State Senate District 31
Democrat
- Chris Hansen (incumbent), 55.40%
- Maria E. Orms, 44.60%
Republican
- Doug Townsend, 100%
State House District 6
Democrat
- Steven Woodrow (incumbent), 45.61%
- Steven Paletz, 30.53%
- Dan Himelspach, 23.86%
Republican
- Bill McAleb, 100%
State House District 20
Democrat
- Meg Fossinger, 62.73%
- Susan Crutchfield, 37.27%
Republican
- Terri Carver (incumbent), 100%
State House District 22
Republican
- Justin Everett, 43.64%
- Colin Larson (incumbent), 56.36%
Democrat
- Mary Parker, 100%
State House District 30
Republican
- Kerrie Gutierrez, 51.9%
- Cynthia M. Sarrmiento, 48.1%
Democrat
- Dafna Michaelson Jenet (incumbent), 100%
State House District 34
Republican
- Audrey Herman, 41.65%
- Mark Bromley, 58.35%
Democrat
- Kyle Mullica (incumbent), 100%
State House District 38
Democrat
- David Ortiz, 65.91%
- Candice Ferguson, 34.09%
Republican
- Richard Champion (incumbent), 100%
State House District 40
Democrat
- John Ronquillo, 50.40%
- Naquetta Ricks, 49.60%
Republican
- Richard A. Bassett, 100%
State House District 46
Republican
- Jonathan Ambler, 75.29%
- Alexander Lucero-Mugatu, 24.71%
Democrat
- Daneya Esgar (incumbent), 100%
State House District 47
Republican
- Stephanie Luck, 52.46%
- Ron Parker, 47.54%
Democrat
- Bri Buentello (incumbent), 100%
State House District 48
Republican
- Grady Nouis, 43.31%
- Tonya Van Beber, 56.69%
Democrat
- Holly A. Herson, 100%
State House District 49
Republican
- Vicki Marble, 33.95%
- Mike Lynch, 66.05%
Democrat
- Yara Hanlin Zokaie, 100%
State House District 62
Republican
- Logan Taggart, 68.44%
- Steven Rodriguez, 31.56%
Democrat
- Matthew Martinez, 40.29%
- Donald E. Valdez (incumbent), 59.71%
State House District 63
Republican
- Patricia E. Miller, 37.56%
- Dan Woog, 62.44%
Democrat
- Gen Schneider, 100%
