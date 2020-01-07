x
elections

Colorado 2020 primary election results: All the races that have been called so far

Live coverage on the Democratic U.S. Senate race between John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff, 3rd Congressional District, state house and state senate.

COLORADO, USA — Polls are closed and results in Colorado's 2020 primary election are being tallied.

The most high-profile race was for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination between John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. That race was called for Hickenlooper just before 7:30 p.m.

Below you’ll find updates on results in the primary races for U.S. Senate and the 3rd Congressional District, and the contested races in the state Senate and House of Representatives.

U.S. Senate

Democrat

  • (w) John Hickenlooper: 59.92%
  • Andrew Romanoff: 40.08%

Republican

  • Cory Gardner (incumbent): 100%

Libertarian

  • Gaylon Kent, 37.90%
  • Raymon Anthony Doane, 62.10%

3rd Congressional District

Republican

  • Scott R. Tipton (incumbent), 45.11%
  • Lauren Boebert, 54.89%

Democrat

  • James Iacino, 38.94%
  • Diane E. Mitsch Bush, 61.06%

State Senate District 8

Republican

  • Bob Rankin (incumbent), 54.54%
  • Debra Irvine, 45.46%

Democrat

  • Arn Menconi, 43.01%
  • Karl Hanlon, 56.99%

State Senate District 23

Democrat

  • Sally Boccella, 56.37%
  • Galina Nicoll, 43.63%

Republican

  • Rupert Parchment, 44.16%
  • Barbara Kirkmeyer, 55.80%

State Senate District 31

Democrat

  • Chris Hansen (incumbent), 55.40%
  • Maria E. Orms, 44.60%

Republican

  • Doug Townsend, 100%

State House District 6

Democrat

  • Steven Woodrow (incumbent), 45.61%
  • Steven Paletz, 30.53%
  • Dan Himelspach, 23.86%

Republican

  • Bill McAleb, 100%

State House District 20

Democrat

  • Meg Fossinger, 62.73%
  • Susan Crutchfield, 37.27%

Republican

  • Terri Carver (incumbent), 100%

State House District 22

Republican

  • Justin Everett, 43.64%
  • Colin Larson (incumbent), 56.36%

Democrat

  • Mary Parker, 100%

State House District 30

Republican

  • Kerrie Gutierrez, 51.9%
  • Cynthia M. Sarrmiento, 48.1%

Democrat

  • Dafna Michaelson Jenet (incumbent), 100%

State House District 34

Republican

  • Audrey Herman, 41.65%
  • Mark Bromley, 58.35%

Democrat

  • Kyle Mullica (incumbent), 100%

State House District 38

Democrat

  • David Ortiz, 65.91%
  • Candice Ferguson, 34.09%

Republican

  • Richard Champion (incumbent), 100%

State House District 40

Democrat

  • John Ronquillo, 50.40%
  • Naquetta Ricks, 49.60%

Republican

  • Richard A. Bassett, 100%

State House District 46

Republican

  • Jonathan Ambler, 75.29%
  • Alexander Lucero-Mugatu, 24.71%

Democrat

  • Daneya Esgar (incumbent), 100%

State House District 47

Republican

  • Stephanie Luck, 52.46%
  • Ron Parker, 47.54%

Democrat

  • Bri Buentello (incumbent), 100%

State House District 48

Republican

  • Grady Nouis, 43.31%
  • Tonya Van Beber, 56.69%

Democrat

  • Holly A. Herson, 100%

State House District 49

Republican

  • Vicki Marble, 33.95%
  • Mike Lynch, 66.05%

Democrat

  • Yara Hanlin Zokaie, 100%

State House District 62

Republican

  • Logan Taggart, 68.44%
  • Steven Rodriguez, 31.56%

Democrat

  • Matthew Martinez, 40.29%
  • Donald E. Valdez (incumbent), 59.71%

State House District 63

Republican

  • Patricia E. Miller, 37.56%
  • Dan Woog, 62.44%

Democrat

  • Gen Schneider, 100%

