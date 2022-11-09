Voters give thumbs up to most Colorado judges standing for retention

Only one recently appointed trial judge appeared on the verge of narrowly losing her job in Tuesday's elections.

DENVER — Voters appeared poised to give new terms to nearly all of the 135 judges who stood for retention this year across the state.

The citizen-led performance commissions that operate in each judicial district, plus the panel that reviews judges with statewide jurisdiction, all found the judges up for retention this year met performance standards. Consequently most judges enjoyed an overwhelming vote tally in favor of their retention, but one recently appointed trial judge appeared on the verge of narrowly losing her job.

By a mere 560 votes out of more than 20,000 cast, La Plata County Court Judge Anne Kathryn Woods was the only judge on track to be voted out of office as of Wednesday afternoon.

Woods was appointed to the court in October 2020 after serving as a public defender for five years in the 6th Judicial District. The performance commission for the district found, by 6-3, that Woods met performance standards.

