Colorado election results: Proposition GG

Proposition GG would require a tax information table on petitions and ballots for any citizen-related measure that changes the individual income tax rate.

DENVER — Colorado voters were deciding on Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition GG, which would require additional tax information on future ballots and petitions.

A “yes” vote for Prop GG would require a tax information table on petitions and ballots for any citizen-related measure that changes the individual income tax rate. The table would list the average change in taxes owed for taxpayers in specified income categories.

A “no” vote would simply keep the existing format for ballots and petitions.

Under current law, a table showing the average change in taxes paid by taxpayers in different income categories must appear in the statewide ballot information booklet, known as the “Blue Book,” but not on actual ballots.

Below is a sample of the table that Prop GG would add to ballots and petitions:

