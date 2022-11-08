Latest results as Griswold, Anderson compete for Colorado secretary of state

Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold faced Republican challenger Pam Anderson to decide who will lead the Secretary of State’s Office in Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold and Republican challenger Pam Anderson were facing off in Tuesday’s election to decide who will be the next Colorado secretary of state.

Griswold was elected to her first term in 2018 after defeating incumbent Republican Secretary of State Wayne W. Williams.

Anderson previously served two terms as the Jefferson County clerk, and also led the County Clerks Association for five years. She played a central role in establishing the state’s all-mail balloting system and is a staunch advocate for it.

Griswold ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, while Anderson defeated Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell in the Republican primary.

The results are below (polls close at 7 p.m.):

Results are called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

>Find all of our election coverage at 9news.com/elections.

In a 9NEWS debate last month, Griswold and Anderson talked about their positions on several key issues in the 2022 Colorado elections, including election security and accessibility, dark money in politics, voter intimidation, automatic voter registration, election deniers and more.

You can watch the full debate below:

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado 2022 elections

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.