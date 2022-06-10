Important dates to know in Colorado for the 2022 general election

Here’s when ballots are mailed out, when voting centers open, and deadlines to mail and drop off your ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Ballots will be mailed out on Monday, Oct. 17 for the Nov. 8 general election that will decide statewide measures, big national and state races, and municipal questions.

This isn’t a presidential election year, but Coloradans will be voting on races including a U.S. Senate seat, all of the state's U.S. House seats, and state races including governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. There are also 11 state amendments and propositions, and municipal races and measures.

> Video above: Longer ballots means a longer count time on election night.

Here are some important dates in the runup to the election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the Denver Elections Division:

Monday, Oct. 17: Mail ballots start going out to active voters, and ballot drop-off boxes start to open. Also in Denver, the Wellington Webb Municipal Building vote center opens.

Monday, Oct. 24: Most voter service and polling centers start to open.

Monday, Oct. 31: The last day to return ballots via mail. Any ballot returned after this date must be returned via a ballot drop-off box or to a vote center designated for in-person ballot drop-off.

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Election Day. This is the last day to vote. Voters must be in line to cast a ballot in person by 7 p.m. or drop off their mail ballot by 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: The last day for ballots cast by military and overseas voters to be received by county clerks.

If you’re looking for a ballot drop-off box or in-person voting site near you, here is a map of every voting location in Colorado:

Any Colorado resident with a valid in-state driver’s license or state-issued ID card can register to vote or update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov. This option is available until eight days before Election Day, which this year is Nov. 1.

Residents can also register to vote in person at a Department of Motor Vehicles office; any federal, state or local government office, or a voter service and polling center. Voters can register through Election Day.

You can go here to confirm your voter registration and check your mail ballot status.

As for what's on the ballot, each county provides a sample ballot of every race and ballot issue in that county, though actual ballots include only the items relevant to the voter's address.

You can view your sample ballot by going to one of the links below:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Elections