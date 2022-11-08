Colorado U.S. Senate race: Latest 2022 election results

Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet faces Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in the Nov. 8 elections to decide who will represent Colorado in the Senate.

DENVER — Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea were facing off in Tuesday’s election to decide who will represent Colorado in the U.S. Senate.

Bennet, the senior U.S. senator from Colorado, has held the seat since 2009. Prior to his appointment, Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He also served as chief of staff to Sen. John Hickenlooper when the latter was Denver's mayor.

In his reelection run in 2016, Bennet received more votes than any other Democrat in a statewide race in Colorado history.

O'Dea is a self-proclaimed "political outsider" and CEO of a Colorado construction company that he founded 30 years ago. He previously worked as a union carpenter.

O'Dea was in the news recently for firing back against criticism from former President Trump, who called him a Republican in name only (RINO) and said MAGA voters would not vote for him. This came after O'Dea said he would "actively campaign against" Trump in 2024.

The results are below (polls close at 7 p.m.):

In a 9NEWS debate last month, Bennet and O’Dea talked about their positions on several key issues in the 2022 Colorado elections including inflation, prescription drug prices, government spending, the fentanyl crisis, abortion rights gun rights and more.

Below are U.S. Senate race results across the country and the balance of power in that chamber:

