Amendment 78: Election results

Amendment 78 asked voters whether the state legislature should handle how money is spent outside of the normal budget process.

DENVER — Colorado residents on Tuesday voted on Amendment 78, which asked whether the state legislature should handle money that is spent outside the normal budget process.

The normal budget process covers areas like education, health care, human services, courts and prisons. This amendment would put money the state legislature does not currently control, under its control.

Two examples include COVID emergency relief funds from the federal government and legal settlements that the attorney general's office handles.

Because this would change the state constitution, it required 55% approval to pass.

The results are below:

A YES vote on Amendment 78 also meant the interest from these funds would be used for general budget use. A NO vote was to keep the state legislature separate from these types of funds.

Amendment 78 qualified for the ballot by petition. Colorado Rising Action collected the required 124,632 signatures.

It was one of the three statewide measures on the ballot for the Nov. 2 coordinated election in Colorado.

